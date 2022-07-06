The Vigo County History Center will present “Finding Your Female Ancestors” with Sarah Pfundstein at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The series of classes has been put together thanks to Vigo County History Center volunteer Dea Guerri.
Pfundstein, a division librarian at the Indiana State Library, will guide participants with resources and practices in finding women within a family tree. Pfundstein is a graduate of the Catholic University of America with an MLIS degree.
According to Pfundstein, researching female ancestors is often a daunting task. searching for maiden names, as well as documents, often leads to brick walls.
“The family research classes are such a great resource for anyone wanting to learn more about their own family history,” says Vigo County History Center Curator Suzy Quick, “We are so fortunate to have dedicated volunteers like Dea Guerri, who put the series together. And also for Sarah Pfundstein who is teaching this week’s class. Offering engaging and educational programs to the community is an important part of our mission and we’re glad to be able to do it.”
Classes are free for museum members or included in the cost of admission.
Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors.
