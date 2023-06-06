The Vigo County History Center will hold a Juneteenth event on June 19.
The organization will honor and celebrate the day with performers, speaker sessions and more.
Suzy Quick, curator at the center, has been working to plan the event. One aspect she is looking forward to is highlighting historic black people from Vigo County.
“I am so excited that the History Center is able to offer these types of programs to the community,” Quick said in a press release. “I can’t overstress the importance of learning what this holiday means for all people. Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom we embrace at the History Center and plan to continue to include in our annual events.”
Terre Haute historian Crystal Reynolds, a contributor at the History Center, will also be present to give a brief talk on Emancipation Day in Vigo County and the early history of Juneteenth.
Also slated for the day is an Indianapolis-based group, Freetown Village Singers. They will perform their traditional folk songs at 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
First recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth was established to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Deriving its name from combining "June" and "nineteenth," it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.
For additional event information visit the Vigo County History Center website at https://www.vchsmuseum.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.