The Vigo County Historical Society and Museum has created a lesson plan that teaches elementary students about the origins of Terre Haute and Vigo County through the River, the Road and the Rails.
The lessons focus on the role the Wabash River, National Road and railroads played in Terre Haute’s development as a city.
The lesson plan can be found on the Vigo County Historical Society & Museum’s website, www.vchsmuseum.org. Also, a link can be found on its Facebook page.
It was developed by Suzy Quick, collections and programs coordinator, and is aimed at kids who are out of school and learning from home.
“Using the History Living program as the basis of the lesson plan made sense to me. It had been successfully used in the Vigo County schools for many years and it was awarded the Dorothy Riker Award for Innovation in the Field of History by the Indiana Historical Society in 2004,” Quick said in a news release.
The Vigo County School Corp. planned to email elementary teachers and principals to let them know about the new learning tool. The lessons are recommended for Grades 3 to 5.
