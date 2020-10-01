Historical society conducts search for next director

The Vigo County Historical Society has launched a search for a new executive director.
The current executive director, Susan Tingley, is retiring in the spring, said Eric Parker, president of the society's board.
The board hopes to have a new executive director identified by the end of the year. The full description of the position is available on the historical society’s website at www.vchsmuseum
“The Historical Society has been extremely blessed to have Susan Tingley serve first as our director of development and then as executive director during an incredibly busy and fruitful time for our organization,” Parker said in a news release. “The new History Center would not have happened without her dedicated work and thoughtful leadership.”
Tingley spearheaded the fundraising for the renovation of the historic Ehrmann building at 929 Wabash to house the new history center which opened in November of last year. She also oversaw the renovation along with the design and construction of the museum’s many displays.
“I joined the Historical Society staff in 2013 for what was supposed to be a temporary, short-term position," Tingley said. "I fell in love with the museum’s mission of sharing the rich history of our community and have thoroughly enjoyed the incredible opportunity the board gave me to be on the ground floor of planning and opening what I feel is an amazing asset to our community.
"Now that the new history center is up and running, my husband and I have decided it is time to retire so that we can spend more time traveling and with our family.”
Once a new executive director has been hired, Tingley will stay on as a part-time consultant for a few months to help with the leadership transition.
In addition to overseeing the operations and staff of the museum, the executive director will lead fundraising efforts including grant writing and donor solicitations for the local non-profit. The executive director will also serve as the spokesperson for the historical society and will develop and present programs on local history featuring the museum’s extensive collection.
