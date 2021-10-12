The Vigo County Historical Museum and History Center has surpassed its fundraising goal due to “overwhelming support” from museum members and donors.
The two-to-one matching grant offered by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation was reached in the final weeks leading up to the Sept. 30 deadline
Marla Flowers, who just recently accepted the new position as executive director at the history center, reports the total received is yet to be determined, but is expected to exceed $30,000. The excess money raised over the 20,000 goal won’t be matched by the grant, but the History Center is excited about how these funds will help the museum.
This matching grant and funds raised will go to help “Close the Covid Gap” by aiding in museum operations, coming exhibits, programming and care for the collection.
“We are thrilled at the response we got to help us meet this goal and thank everyone who graciously gave to support the museum,” Flowers said. “We are always growing and look forward to the many ways we can represent and advocate for preserving our local history. We’re happy about this success, and want to encourage our supporters to keep giving.”
Donations to the Vigo County History Center can be made in person at 929 Wabash Ave. in Terre Haute or at the website https://bit.ly/2X6aBRA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.