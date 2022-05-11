The Vigo County Historical Museum is hosting its next family research program on what cemeteries can reveal about family trees.
"Finding Family and Local History in the Boneyard" will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the museum's auditorium.
Donna K. Adams will lead the program. Adams is head of the Sullivan County Genealogy and Local History department. She is an experienced researcher, participating in national conferences and online studies.
The presentation is included with the cost of admission to the museum 929 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors (60 and older) and $4 for youth (5 to 18). Children 5 and under are free. Admission is free for museum members.
For more on the museum, visit www.vchsmuseum.org.
