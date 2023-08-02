Jimmy Hoffa's roots shaped his future.
Long before becoming a labor activist, Hoffa was born in coal mining country — the Stringtown neighborhood of Brazil, Indiana on Valentine's Day 1913. He grew up there and in nearby, immigrant-laden Clinton, assisting his mother in the family business, Hoffa Home Laundry, after his father's death at age 38.
By the time Jimmy was 11, the family had moved to Detroit, a booming automaker city. Each step led to his eventual role as the controversial leader of America's largest labor union — the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Hoffa disappeared in 1975 from a restaurant parking lot in Bloomfield, Michigan, and was declared legally dead in 1982.
That legacy will be commemorated with a new Indiana state historical marker in Brazil, Hoffa's hometown, according to a news release from the Indiana Historical Marker Program.
A public dedication ceremony for the marker is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8. The program is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the northeast corner of National Avenue and Indiana 59. Parking for the program is available at the Clay County Historical Museum.
The text follows for the state marker entitled "James R. 'Jimmy' Hoffa" ...
"Jimmy Hoffa was born in Brazil, Indiana in 1913. His family struggled with poverty, inspiring him to become an organized labor leader during the Great Depression. He became active in the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in the 1930s and served as General President, 1957-71. In 1964, he forged a national trucking agreement, raising wages for over 400,000 workers. As General President, Hoffa opposed discrimination, supported efforts to reduce poverty, and organized a political action committee for Teamster families to lobby for labor issues. Under his leadership, Teamsters membership rose to over two million workers. Hoffa was the subject of many investigations and was convicted of jury tampering in 1964. He disappeared in 1975."
As the program's news release states, "The public is invited to attend the dedication for this marker that examines labor history in the United States and Hoffa’s work advocating on behalf of workers. This marker is just the fourth state marker to be installed Clay County."
A listing of other Clay County markers is accessible at in.gov/history/state-historical-markers/find-a-marker/find-historical-markers-by-county/indiana-historical-markers-by-county/#clay. The Clay County Historical Museum will be open free of charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 and will offer refreshments.
For more information on the dedication, contact Dave Crooks by email at dlc@dlcmediainc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.