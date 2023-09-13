An Indiana Historical Marker will be dedicated Sunday, commemorating the community of Hungarian immigrants who came to Terre Haute in the early 20th century.
We'll be installing a marker for the Hungarian Immigrant Community in Terre Haute. From the late 1800s, Hungarians immigrated to the city to build a better life and flee upheaval. They established small businesses, founded a sick-benefit society & built a Hall to preserve culture pic.twitter.com/ATXDEtiDcN— Indiana Historical Bureau (@in_bureau) October 12, 2022
The ceremony begins at noon Sunday at the corner of 24th Street and Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.
The recognition comes through the Indiana Historical Marker Program, and it will honor the local Hungarian immigrants’ contributions to the economy, culture and history of Terre Haute and the state.
“Hungarian immigrants created a vibrant community in Terre Haute, enhancing the culture and economy of the city, Vigo County, and the State of Indiana,” Casey Pfeiffer, director of the Indiana Historical Marker Program, said in a news release.
Parking for the program is available on side streets in the neighborhood. The public is invited to attend the dedication. There will be an open house at Terre Haute’s Hungarian Hall at 2049 N. 22nd St. following the unveiling and dedication of the marker.
The text the “Hungarian Community” marker reads, “Hungarians seeking economic opportunities settled in Terre Haute at the start of the 20th century and created a vibrant community. Many worked for coal mines, railroads, and manufacturing industries. In response to dangerous conditions and low wages, they joined unions and, in 1909, founded the Hungarian Sick and Death Benefit Society, a self-funded insurance group.
“Despite facing prejudice during [World War I], many Hungarian immigrants enlisted in the military, formed patriotic groups, and gained citizenship,” the text continues. “They also established businesses, including Frank and Julia Koos who opened a grocery store here in the 1920s. Nearby Hungarian Hall hosted celebrations, elections, and union meetings, and continues to preserve Hungarian traditions.”
This is the 22nd state marker to be installed Vigo County.
For a listing of other markers in the county, visit https://bit.ly/3rbZlCk.
State historical markers commemorate significant individuals, organizations, places, and events in Indiana history.
These markers help communities throughout the state promote, preserve, and present their history for the education and enjoyment of residents and tourists of all ages, the program’s release stated. For more than 100 years the Indiana Historical Bureau, a division of the Indiana State Library, has been marking Indiana history. Since 1946, the marker format has been the large roadside marker, which has the familiar dark blue background with gold lettering and the outline of the state of Indiana at the top.
Approximately 750 of these markers have been installed over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.