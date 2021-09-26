Historical marker dedicated to 1901 lynching victim

Terre Haute citizens, dignitaries and descendants of George Ward’s family gathered Sunday on the north side of Fairbanks Park to dedicate a historical marker in remembrance of Ward, who in 1901 was lynched by a mob that stormed the Vigo County Jail and hanged him from the Wabash River bridge.
The somber ceremony took place next to a modern day bridge, and an old, former Vigo County jail was in the background.
But on Sunday, a beautiful fall afternoon under sunny skies, Terry Ward — George Ward’s great grandson — said he and his family members thanked the many people attending “for recognizing the injustice suffered by George Ward. We want you to know that you have pierced a dark cloud of injustice with a ray of light and hope.”
The event was conducted by the Terre Haute Facing Injustice project, which was launched by the Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch as part of the national Community Remembrance Project. Led by the Equal Justice Initiative, the national remembrance project is part of a campaign to recognize the victims of lynching.
The local remembrance project began in 2018, said Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP.
“We must together face and learn from injustice of the past,” Edwards said in opening the program. “That’s why it means so much to have all of you who are here today to be part of this important moment for our community, for Indiana and for our country.”
Bre Lamkin, who is part of the Equal Justice Initiative based in Alabama, said, “If we don’t come together and memorialize victims of this kind of unjust terrorism, it says something about us. It also says something about us that we’re all gathered here today to memorialize Mr. Ward.”
Terry Ward said he was “honored to see a community gather together like this because I know it’s only the love that brings us together.”
He described his great grandfather as a son, husband and father. “He was the victim of a brutal lynching,” accused of the murder of a young school teacher, Ida Finkelstein, who was white and Jewish.
His great grandfather was arrested and lynched later that day. As Terry Ward spoke, he described what his great grandfather likely endured.
“A white mob violently removed him from the county jail ... George Ward was beaten in front of the jail; he was hit in the head with a sledgehammer ... imagine the pain and the fear and no one comes to your aid.”
George Ward lost consciousness, but may have still been struggling for his life. He was dragged down the bridge, and people hit him with sticks. He was hanged on the west side of the bridge, and later cut down and burned.
A crowd of white men, women and children — estimated to be more than 1,000 — watched the gruesome spectacle; some collected fragments of George Ward’s remains.
“George Ward was denied due process for a crime for which he was accused,” Terry Ward said. “He was killed by a mob that acted as judge, jury and executioner,” and no one was ever held responsible for that lynching.
Terry Ward said he often asks himself how could someone lynch another human being. The answer, he believes, is because Black individuals “weren’t considered as people,” he said. “Today we are a people. We have always been a people. We should value ourselves” and be valued by others. “That’s what love constrains us to do.”
The lynching instilled fear in the local Black community, Terry Ward said. Those who could leave moved away, those who stayed suffered the after-effects and feared for their personal safety and their economic status.
George Ward’s descendants have suffered, Terry Ward said. For years, “the Ward name was a burden to bear because of our great grandfather’s story. Even though he was never convicted of a crime, we all lived under a dark cloud.” But that cloud was lifted with Sunday’s ceremony.
Terry Ward said his family hopes for long-lasting impacts. “Our desire is to open the eyes of people today to the injustices of the past so in the future, we’ll never have to experience these atrocities again,” he said.
Terry Ward’s sister and brother, Jacqueline Stewart and Ronald Cooper, unveiled the marker, and Sylvester Edwards, along with Mayor Duke Bennett, read what is on the marker.
Also during the program, several legislators read Indiana State Resolution 72, which memorializes George Ward; those reading it were State Sen. Jon Ford, State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, and state representatives Cherrish Pryor and John Bartlett. Yzabel Tio sang John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and Valerie Hart-Craig read the anti-lynching “Strange Fruit” by Abel Meeropol.
At the end, Jeanne Rewa, project coordinator for Facing Injustice, told those assembled, “We are not turning our heads away, but we are facing what happened right here in 1901. Together, we are naming the lynching of George Ward as an injustice. We are facing injustice.”
She urged those attending to continue their commitment to facing injustice.
After the dedication, Jacqueline Stewart and Ronald Cooper led a group of people across the eastbound bridge and pointed out where the lynching occurred, which actually took place from a former wagon bridge.
Cooper said the day’s dedication of the historical marker meant a lot. “The curse has been lifted. We are no longer a disparaged family in this town. For me personally, I can go on with my life and look to new and better things now that this has occurred.”
Prior to the dedication ceremony, a candle-lighting event took place at Allen Chapel; the intent was to pay respects to two victims of injustice in 1901, George Ward and Ida Finkelstein. Those participating recounted the Ward and Finkelstein stories. There also was a declaration of innocence for lynching victims who did not get due process; a Ward family statement; the candle-lighting and prayer.
Co-sponsors of the Bridge Project were the Terre Haute NAACP; Allen Chapel and AME Church; InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley; United Hebrew Congregation; Sisters of Providence and the Ward family.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.