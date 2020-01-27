One of Terre Haute's most iconic structures is on the brink of the next chapter in its history.
The Terre Haute Scottish Rite of Freemasonry has sold its longtime home base — the original Hippodrome Theatre — at 727 Ohio St.
The fraternal organization will complete its move out of the building by the end of January and open an office at Corporate Square in Terre Haute, Scottish Rite office manager Bob Cummins said Monday afternoon.
An Indianapolis-area buyer has purchased the 1915-era building, Cummins said. Details on the buyer weren't available Monday.
Declining membership, as well as increasing bills to maintain the Hippodrome, prompted the Scottish Rite's move, Cummins said. Masonic groups nationwide have experienced a decline in membership from 4.1 million in 1960 to 1.1 million in 2017, according to the Masonic Service Association of North America.
The Scottish Rite remodeled and moved into the Hippodrome in 1957 and have called it home ever since. The group put the theater on the real estate market in September 2017. The 28,064-square-foot facility has remained "in great shape," a Scottish Rite officer said then.
Its history is rich. Acclaimed early-20th-century architect John Eberson designed the theater in ornate German Renaissance style. Eberson also designed the nearby Indiana Theatre, which opened in 1922.
The Hippodrome opened Feb. 15, 1915 as a vaudeville theater. That genre was in its heyday, and featured traveling variety shows, with performers in song, dance, comedy and acrobats. Among the notable entertainers to play the Hippodrome were Al Jolson, Jack Benny, Lucille Ball, Will Rogers, Buster Keaton and Bob Hope.
Fewer than a dozen vaudeville theaters remain in existence across the U.S. The Hippodrome was built through 1914 and 1915 at a cost of $65,000.
Once the vaudeville era waned, the Hippodrome temporarily closed in 1929 and then became the home of the Community Theater of Terre Haute through the 1930s and '40s.
After its remodeling in 1957, the Scottish Rite remained its owner through the past 62 years. Recently, the Scottish Rite utilized its classic auditorium, with 625 lower concourse seats, about a half-dozen times a year for its special events such as reunions, officer elections and installations, and memorial services for members, the group said in 2017.
A new location for those special events has yet to be determined, Cummins said.
