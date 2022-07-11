Kelly Education will conduct an in-person hiring event for substitute teachers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19 at 501 W. Olive St. in West Terre Haute, the Vigo County School Corp. administration building.
Benefits include freedom to set your own schedule; choice of schools and grade levels; weekly pay; free training and professional development and paid orientation.
Kelly Services also is looking for substitutes for non-teaching positions.
