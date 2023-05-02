Newcomer Kandace G. Hinton defeated incumbent Amy Auler to capture the Democratic nomination for the the District 1 seat on the Terre Haute City Council in Tuesday's primary election.
"I am excited and grateful" said Hinton, an Indiana State University professor of higher education leadership. She grew up in Evansville, where she worked as a city planner. She has been a professor at ISU for 20 years.
"I am happy and hope that I can serve the community ... in the event there is no competitor in November, but if if so, I will be ready to run another run to hope to be victorious in November," Hinton said.
"I think we made history. I think I am the first black woman to be the Democratic nominee for City Council," Hinton said. "It is awesome."
Hinton captured 56.5 percent of ballots cast in her race, garnering 373 votes. Auler captured 287 votes or 43.4 percent.
All vote total are unofficial until certified by the Vigo County Election Board on May 16.
All contested races were among Democratic candidates. Vigo County Republicans and Libertarians could choose to fill race vacancies by caucus this summer. Their deadline to submit candidates for the November election is noon July 3.
In District 2, Amanda B. Thompson captured the Democratic nomination over challenger Clark Cowden.
Thompson, a Vigo County public defender and former deputy prosecutor, has worked as an attorney for 18 years.
"I am still processing that I won," Thompson said shortly after the final vote count was made about 8 p.m. Tuesday. "It is my time running, so it is my first win," she said.
Thompson got 745 votes (64.4%) topping Cowden who got 411 votes (35.5%).
"I think people really wanted to see someone who had applicable work experience," Thompson said.
Thompson said she went "old school" by knocking on doors in neighborhoods in the district. Thompson said she thinks she was able to reach about 75% of doors in the district.
"I would knock on every door, regardless if they were Republican or Democrat or if they had a Duke Bennett [Terre Haute mayor] sign in the front yard, I still knocked on the door," she said.
"Ultimately the City Council person is not representing one party or the other, but representing the entire city and the entire district," Thompson said.
In District 3, incumbent Cheryl Loudermilk was unopposed. She received 447 votes.
In the District 4 race, incumbent Todd Nation took the first step toward capturing a sixth term on the City Council.
Nation received 217 votes (63.8% of ballots cast) defeating Andrew Beddow who got 101 votes (29.71%) and Ryan Carter, who received 22 votes (6.47%).
"I appreciate the voters of the Fourth District sending me back one more time," Nation said. "It seems like a long time since I have had a real opponent. I appreciate the work that Andrew Beddow did, and he ran a good race," Nation said.
Jim Chalos was the victor in District 5, with 303 votes (46.33%); Jimmie Jeffers had 245 votes (37.46%), and Ralph Leck received 106 (16.21%).
Chalos had previously served a dozen years as a councilman-at-large.
"The biggest factor [in victory] was my relationships with people," said Chalos, who will be replacing Councilman Neil Garrison, who did not run. "I've maintained a good name, and my message was on point — streets, roads and jobs," Chalos said.
Chalos said he will focus on streets and jobs equally.
"We need to attract jobs — just like we did with the battery factory," he said. "We have a low median income overall, and our people are going to be able to fight inflation, they need good-paying jobs."
Chalos credited his opponents with contributing to a clean campaign.
"You saw things going on in other races," he said. "You didn't see that in the fifth."
In the sixth District, Anthony Dinkel prevailed with 391 votes (39.82%). Cathy Frakes received 313 votes (31.87%) and Jennifer L. Buttrey-Dammann received 278 (28.31%).
Dinkel had never run for political office before.
"I'd like to think my message resonated with voters," he said. "I spoke of bringing in a young generation. When my volunteers and I knocked on doors and met people, it was great hearing from them about their concerns."
Dinkel said his biggest issue was the city's declining population.
"We have to move on that soon," he said. "It's not an easy fix. It will take years."
He had nothing but praise for his opponents.
"Everybody should be so fortunate to run a campaign against some top-notch, great women," he said. "We were friendly with one another and would talk to one another at events. We'd even give one another advice."
Early voting did not draw much of a turnout, as only 2,614 ballots were cast since April 4 ahead of Tuesday.
A total of 5,783 ballots were cast, with 4,658 voting on the Democratic ticket (80.55%) to 1,125 voting for Republicans (19.45%).
Only two candidates were on the Republican ballot, both running unopposed — Duke Bennett for mayor and Pete Frederick for City Clerk. Bennett pulled in 1,020 primary votes and Frederick tallied 998.
Bennett, seeking his fifth term, will face Democratic challenger Brandon Sakbun, who outpolled Pat Goodwin 2,414 to 2,034, or 54.27% to 45.73%
Frederick will attempt to unseat Democratic incumbent Michelle Edwards, who was unopposed in her party's primary and brought in 3,816 votes.
