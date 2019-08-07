Hillsdale man charged with child exploitation

A Hillsdale man was arrested Monday following a months-long Indiana State Police investigation into alleged child exploitation.
Leonard D. Beebe, 53, turned himself in to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued for him earlier that day, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Beebe has since bonded out of jail.
Ames said Indiana State Police started an investigation in April 2019 after receiving information from the Connecticut State Police that a 12-year-old child had been exploited by an individual in the state of Indiana.
State police said its investigation found evidence Beebe had engaged in child exploitation with that minor.
