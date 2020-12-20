The Ouabache Land Conservancy invites the public to ring in 2021 with a New Year’s Day hike of the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
The address of the preserve is 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute. To get to the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, take U.S. 150 to St. Mary’s Avenue and turn west, drive past the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College main entrance continuing west and turn left on Bloomtown Road. Go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Avenue.
Just past the bridge is the roadside entrance to the right. Parking is along the roadside, and there are no onsite facilities.
The trail is moderate and hilly in the woodlands. No reservations are required, and children are welcome to join the hike. Masks and social distancing are necessary for this event.
To donate or join, please visit: www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
