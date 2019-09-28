As Terre Haute leaders work on a plan to promote growth and economic vitality, its higher education community is poised to play a key role.
Terre Haute is unique in that it has four diverse institutions of higher education, each with a different mission: Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech Community College.
Each contributes to economic development, quality of life and workforce training.
In fact, a new education alliance in the works involves not only the colleges, but also the Vigo County School Corp. and neighboring school districts.
The colleges attract many students to the community. “How do we keep those young people here?” said Vigo County Schools Superintendent Rob Haworth, who has spearheaded the alliance. Just as important is getting talented individuals already here to stay here.
Another component is retraining the workforce in the skills needed for today’s jobs.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has released a new community strategic plan, and the education alliance fits in well with that and other initiatives, including West Central 2025 and initiatives being undertaken by United Way of the Wabash Valley to help people out of poverty, Haworth said. “We’d like to be a great friend to those organizations when it comes to education.”
The alliance was still in the formation stages as of mid-September.
The alliance hopes to better partner with the business community and also work more closely together to foster growth in the community, said Dottie King, SMWC president.
Kristin Craig, Chamber president, sees first-hand the impact of higher education in the community.
“In my position, I get the chance to visit with lots of other communities around the state. The fact that we have four institutes of higher education right here in West Central Indiana is something they are always envious of. No one else has that. If you think of the faculty, staff, employees and students, along with the services they require, it is a huge economic driver.
“They are an excellent source of a qualified workforce. Plus, these universities really add to the overall quality of life for a community — arts and cultural programs, summer camps, facility use, entertainment and educational resources,” Craig said.
Each of the colleges recently shared a few ways they are making an impact on the local community, and beyond.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
The college is working on a trailhead initiative that would connect the campus to the county trail system, King said. It also received a grant to convert the gatehouse to be an information center for the trailhead.
The gatehouse will be a place to welcome guests to campus, provide information, offer a water re-filling station and provide public restrooms. The college already has a half-mile trail along Le Fer Lake.
A potential route between Dewey Point and SMWC has been identified, King said, and landowners are being contacted to gain easements.
“We are trying to promote openness on campus,” King said. Now that the college campus [and Sisters of Providence campus] has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, “We want the community to feel free to enjoy our historical structures on campus,” she said.
Most of the gatehouse remodeling has been completed, said Susan Dolle, SMWC director of grants development. In addition to the trail around Le Fer Lake, the Sisters of Providence have two trails in place north of the stables. Over the next couple of months, students and members of a trail task force will be marking new trails on-site.
In other initiatives, the college:
• Has a partnership with United Way in which it provides a scholarship for the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute. The scholarship is made available to a non-profit that is selected by the United Way. “It is showing our focus on leadership development for the community,” King said. One scholarship is given per year.
• Provides a number of student marketing internships to assist community organizations including Wabash Valley Community Foundation, United Way, Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Vigo County Education Foundation. “We’ve concentrated some of our internships on community agencies working for the betterment of the entire community,” King said.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
For the 21st consecutive year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked at the top of U.S. engineering colleges focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Colleges Guide.
That high ranking, in U.S. News and World Report as well as other college guides, reflects positively not only on the college, but Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley, said Rob Coons, college president.
In terms of economic development, Rose-Hulman Ventures works with small and large businesses on product design or engineering solutions. Project managers lead Rose-Hulman student interns on projects with client companies; Rose-Hulman Ventures uses a fee-for-service model.
It not only provides real-world experiences for students, but it also has benefited local companies that have grown and prospered.
Whether local or statewide economic development, Coons says Rose-Hulman is part of that equation because of its faculty expertise and the student talent it offers.
Rose-Hulman has a major economic impact on the community, with its 600 employees and “really good-paying jobs,” as well as nearly 2,000 students, Coons said. Faculty, staff and students contribute to quality of life in the community with their volunteerism and service projects.
Coons also believes cultural and entertainment programming at Hatfield Hall has improved, benefiting both the campus and community. “It’s a win-win,” he said. Programs are typically sold out.
Indiana State University
At Indiana State, innovative and high-tech programs are answering the region’s workforce needs for highly skilled workers in such areas as health care, engineering and cybersecurity/law enforcement.
Those pursuing health careers are benefiting from completion of the largest state-funded project in Indiana State’s history — the addition/renovation of the College of Health and Human Services facility on the west side of campus.
Phase I, completed last year, included a four-story office and classroom addition with 85,000-square-feet of space. Just in time for the return of students this fall, Phase II was completed, which involved renovation of the north half of what was formerly described as the “arena” building.
Phase II includes four nursing labs; two 150-seat lecture halls; four standard classrooms; student advising offices; several student lounges and study areas and a wellness garden.
The Indiana Legislature approved $64 million for the addition/renovation project.
“The fact that the state of Indiana appropriated $64 million to build an addition and renovate the facilities for Health and Human Services is a powerful statement about the importance of health and social services in the state of Indiana,” said Caroline Mallory, the college’s dean.
On average, the college has about 3,300 students; about 750 of those are graduate students.
The addition/renovation project brings ISU’s different health care disciplines under one roof. Programs housed there include physical education, exercise science, public health, health education, the School of Nursing and social work. The college also has programs in applied medicine and rehabilitation, located in a nearby facility.
While health occupations tend to be in high demand, cybersecurity also is a growing field, and the university has a new cyber criminology research lab, which will provide opportunities for students to learn hands-on cybersecurity tactics, both offensive and defensive techniques.
Students also will conduct cybersecurity research, which will help negate phishing and other types of attacks for businesses and organizations; the lab will also enable off-campus students to participate.
In addition to educating students, ISU has a major impact on Terre Haute in other ways.
It has a history of community service dating back to the first Donaghy Day in 1976. Service-learning opportunities are built into hundreds of courses at ISU, and students and employees average more than a million hours of volunteering each year.
On Aug. 21, ISU officials joined with Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity employees and volunteers to break ground on the region’s 71st home. Located at 1511 S. 13 ½ St., the home is being built in partnership with the Manalaysay family, who moved to Terre Haute from California in 2010.
This is ISU’s third build, and the university has a fundraising goal of $60,000 toward the project.
Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech-Terre Haute is focusing heavily in two areas: (1) Increasing the skills of citizens to help them get better jobs and also to address the needs of local companies, and (2) Better serving populations currently under-served and helping them escape generational poverty.
The Terre Haute Ivy Tech this fall welcomed its inaugural class of the Elevate: Minority Scholars Achievement Program. The scholarship provides $2,000 per year, renewable for up to two years, and recipients also attend monthly programs to learn about campus resources and hear from guest speakers; the program also provides them with support services and mentors.
Lea Anne Crooks, chancellor of the Terre Haute campus, said, “We’re really trying to work with an under-served population” and increase the numbers of black students who receive an Ivy Tech education that prepares them for employment in the community.
“When we look at the percentage of blacks in the community and the percentage we serve on campus, we’re not meeting the need we should,” she said. The Elevate program is one way to address that need.
Students in the program also provide a support system for each other. The program currently serves 10 students, and it will add another 10 students next year.
In a separate initiative, Ivy Tech continues to see growth in Achieve Your Degree, a tuition deferral program. Offered statewide, it enables companies that offer tuition benefits to assist their employees in pursuing their education with minimal up-front cost to the student.
It helps businesses retain workers and trains those employees so they can advance, and it also helps meet state workforce needs at a time of low unemployment. “It has grown substantially,” Crooks said. The program focuses on student success and makes sure students have extra help if needed, such as tutoring, and they are aware of resources available to them.
Students often take courses on campus, but in some cases, courses are more easily offered at the business site; other classes are online.
“Our companies are telling us that if they have openings, they are having difficulty finding people with the right skill level,” Crooks said. “We work with them to develop the talent from within [their companies].”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.