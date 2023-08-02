The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has launched a new planning tool for the Indiana College Core.
The site, My College Core, allows students, families and school counselors to access information regarding college-level coursework, including dual credit, dual enrollment, Advanced Placement and College-Level Examination Program, according to a commission news release.
Students who use the tool can build plans that are specific to the college-level coursework offered at their high school. The tool also allows students to communicate their plans with parents/guardians and school counselors.
As students complete coursework, they can track their progress toward completing the Indiana College Core certificate.
Implemented in 2012, the Indiana College Core is a block of 30-credit hours of college-level general education coursework that applies seamlessly to all Indiana public institutions and some private institutions and is made up of six competency areas.
The certificate allows high school students to earn a full year of general education credits for little to no cost.
The Indiana College Core is central to the commission’s goal of increasing the college-going rate and college completion. Students who earn the Indiana College Core in high school are more likely to graduate from college on time or early.
Recent data show nearly 2,100 high school students earned the Indiana College Core in 2021 and about 90 percent of those students went on to attend college.
Currently, 222 high schools offer the Indiana College Core, up from 141 last year and 84 in the previous year. The commission has set a goal to have over 500 high schools in the state offer the certificate by the end of 2026.
Indiana’s higher education institutions are integral in carrying out the Indiana College Core. Institutions have an agreement with participating Indiana high schools to deliver the Indiana College Core to students through dual credit opportunities.
Ball State University, Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana University East, Indiana University Kokomo, Indiana University Northwest, Indiana University South Bend, Indiana University Southeast, Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Purdue University Northwest, the University of Southern Indiana, and Vincennes University all award the Indiana College Core certificate in high school.
For more information about the Indiana College Core, including a map of high school delivery sites and their corresponding campus partners, and other resources for high schools, visit MyCollegeCore.org.
