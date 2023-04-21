More than 200 local high school students attended Ivy Tech’s annual automotive skills contest on Thursday. The contest included a hands-on skills test, a written exam and breakout sessions sponsored by local industry partners.
Winners include Grant Thompson from WRCTE (first place senior); Porter Frederick from Northview (first place junior; Brynlee Smith from Northview (second place senior); Elijah Davis from Tri-County (second place junior).
Winners of the contest received a NAPA toolbox and state-of-the-art tools. The first-place winners also received a $1,000 scholarship to Ivy Tech Terre Haute.
"The automotive skills contest is a great opportunity for local high school students to interact with Ivy Tech instructors and local industry partners," said John Timberman, Ivy Tech’s automotive program chair. "It allows us to introduce them to what we offer here at Ivy Tech and the wide range of careers available in the automotive industry."
The event was presented by Ivy Tech’s School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science program and sponsored by Thompson’s Honda and Toyota of Terre Haute.
High school students interested in the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science can take courses at Ivy Tech Terre Haute this summer for free.
Students can complete Indiana College Core requirements, explore career opportunities, or pursue a certificate at Ivy Tech.
Summer classes begin on June 5. Interested students can learn more at bit.ly/freeclassesth.
