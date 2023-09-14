High school students who want to pursue work-based learning and credentials outside the classroom can apply for the state's newly launched Career Scholarship Account program.
Approved students will receive $5,000 over four disbursements and can use the money toward certain qualified expenses:
- Expenses to enroll in and attend sequences, courses, apprenticeships, or programs of study;
- Career coaching and navigation services;
- Postsecondary education and training;
- Transportation and equipment;
- Certification and credentialing examinations; and
- Any other expenses approved by the state treasurer.
Indiana GOP House members Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute; Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, announced the scholarship availability this week.
Hoosier students in 10th, 11th and 12th grades at a state-accredited public or private school are eligible. About 1,000 spots are available for the 2023-2024 school year and students can apply for a Career Scholarship Account until the Oct. 1 deadline.
Accounts are available to high school students who are enrolled in a course or educational experience approved by the Indiana Department of Education. Eligible students may also be enrolled in an apprenticeship, applied learning experience, work-based learning and/or credential attainment experience approved by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Approved courses and classes, which are listed on the online application, can be in accounting, cybersecurity, information technology, software development, veterinary science and more.
The State Board of Education is also reviewing high school diploma requirements to provide more flexibility in a student’s schedule, so they can pursue work-based learning and apprenticeship experiences.
For more information or to register, visit in.gov/tos/csa, email CSA@tos.in.gov or call 317-232-0723.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.