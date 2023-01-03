Days after leading Linton-Stockton High School to its first Wabash Valley Classic title, coach Joseph Hart has been placed on administrative leave after an early Saturday arrest on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge.
Linton-Stockton School Corp. Superintendent Kathy Goad in a news release Tuesday said Hart has been put on administrative leave pending investigation. She added the school corporation would have no further comment as it is bound by personnel policy on such matters.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday that Hart, 50, had been arrested. He was reportedly found unconscious in a car parked on a road near Coalmont in Clay County about 4:15 a.m. Saturday.
The Miners won the annual Wabash Valley Classic, beating Bloomfield 56-44 at Terre Haute North Vigo High School on Thursday.
