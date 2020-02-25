High profile intimidation case goes to trial

A Vigo County man on trial on intimidation and possession of a controlled substance charges could take the witness stand in his own defense today.
Gary Diana, 57, faces no criminal charges in connection with the hundreds of firearms, weapons and ammunition police seized in 2018 from his house at 936 Sunset Pike Drive through the “Red Flag Law.”
Diana possessed those items legally, prosecutors said.
But a two-man, four-woman jury did hear testimony Tuesday from a registered nurse who said Diana threatened to shoot her during a home health visit on Aug. 10, 2018. Police also testified Diana illegally possessed a controlled substance, as well.
Defense attorney Kirk Freeman said Diana did not intend to harm the nurse.
“Maybe it wasn’t the right thing to call someone a goober, but there was no malice in what Gary said to the nurse,” Freeman said of the statement that prompted the nurse to report the incident to her supervisor. “There was no threat to shoot anyone.”
And, Freeman said Diana has health issues that have required multiple medications. The bottle of methadone found by police was a mistake.
“He didn’t know he had it,” Freeman said.
Diana was arrested Aug. 17, 2018, after police served a search warrant invoking the Red Flag Law, which allows law enforcement to seize firearms when a person is deemed a danger to self or others. Police spent hours removing firearms, ammunition and other weapons from the cluttered house. The seized items remain in police storage.
Diana was released from jail Sept. 24, 2018, after posting $100,000 bond on the Level 6 felony of intimidation and the misdemeanor drug possession charge.
Diana’s trial in Vigo Superior Court 3 opened Tuesday with photos of the interior of his cluttered house, with narrow paths to walk through rooms and hallways.
Firearms, ammunition, knives, swords and other items appeared randomly throughout the clutter, though some long guns were held in several wall racks. Another wall display showed off handcuffs and leg irons.
Nurse Laura Nicoson testified she grew up around firearms in her family, so she has no aversion to firearms. But she became uneasy in Diana’s home because of his statements to her. And, Nicoson said, Diana warned her to call him before she approached the house or he would “shoot through the door.”
On one occasion, Nicoson said she was following Diana to a room to do wound care on his foot when Diana stopped and pulled an object from a bag and asked her if she knew what it was. It was a ram’s horn, or shofar, but Nicoson did not know that. She said Diana became angry and told her she should read the bible more, then put the shofar back into the bag.
She said Diana also called her a sinner when he learned she lived with her boyfriend and was not married to him.
During a home health visit on Aug. 10, Nicoson said, Diana called her a “goober” and asked her if she knew what a goober was. She said Diana became angry and told her he “shoots” goobers.
Nicoson said she finished changing his bandages for that visit, left the house, and drove to a nearby gas station where she reported the incident to her supervisor.
Nicoson’s supervisor visited Diana’s home a few days later, saw the weapons, talked to him about the threat to shoot Nicoson, and then discharged him as a patient of the home health care agency. The supervisor’s report to police led to the investigation.
Detective Sgt. Clay White also testified he was present while the search warrant of Diana’s home was served and the weapons were seized. An unlabeled bottle of pills was found in the home, White said.
Investigators found out the pills were methadone, and that Diana did not have a valid prescription for the controlled substance, leading to a misdemeanor charge.
Defense attorney Freeman said Diana might take the stand in his own defense.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts and Deputy Prosecutor Rema Suliemon rested the state’s case Tuesday afternoon.
The case could go to closing arguments and jury deliberation today.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
