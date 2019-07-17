Stay cool, Wabash Valley.
An excessive heat watch has been issued for through Sunday evening by the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s daily, with the heat index reaching 105 to 110.
NWS warns several days of heat indices of at least 105 degrees could have a cumulative impact on some individuals, especially those who spend a prolonged amount of time outdoors.
The most susceptible are the very young, the elderly, and those without air conditioning, and anyone conducting strenuous outdoor activities.
Organizations in Greene County are being asked to set up cooling stations to assist those without access to air conditioning.
Roger Axe, director of Greene County Emergency Management, said the Bloomfield Community Building will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday as a cooling center.
“Greene County churches and other organizations are requested to provide cooling centers during this dangerous heat wave," Axe said. “We have several persons at risk especially the elderly and young that do not have air conditioning."
Those willing to provide cooling centers in Greene County should call EMA at 812-384-4012 so the public can be notified.
Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, the NWS warns. Never leave pets, children or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles. The extended period of high heat and humidity will worsen the effects of heat stress.
Among the affected areas are the counties of Greene, Vigo, Clay, Vermillion, Putnam, Parke and Sullivan counties.
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
The watch continues through 8 p.m. Sunday.
