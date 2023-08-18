Sullivan city firefighters respond to all kinds of calls, whether medical emergencies, fires or accidents.
But one recent situation was rather — unusual.
Sullivan police were dispatched to State Street on a report of an animal running loose, which is not an unusual call. However, in this case, “The call came in as a reptile running north on State Street. The caller thought it might be venomous,” according to a Sullivan Fire Department Facebook post made Thursday.
City firefighters assisted in responding to the potentially dangerous reptile on the lam.
But after police and firefighters arrived on scene, “We soon found out it was just a Bearded Dragon named Hiccup. Hiccup was returned to his rightful home, and his owners were very grateful. So let us introduce you to Hiccup the Bearded Dragon.”
According to National Geographic, the reptile is “equipped with armor of spiny reptilian scales, which include a ‘beard’ of spikes under its chin that puffs up depending on its mood.”
“Among the most popular pet reptiles, bearded dragons tend to be gentle, inquisitive, and active during the day,” says National Geographic.
Bearded dragons are omnivores with an average lifespan of 4 to 10 years, with a size of 18 to 22 inches and a weight of 10 to 18 ounces.
