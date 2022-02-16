HI-99 WTHI Radio will host the 32nd St. Jude Radiothon on Wednesday and Thursday in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The live Radiothon will run for two days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on HI-99 in an effort to support St. Jude’s fight to find cures and save children from childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
During the two day drive, HI-99 will encourage listeners to donate to the cause through compelling stories from St. Jude patients and families, incentives and special guests.
“We are so grateful to have the Terre Haute community come together with HI-99 for the past 30 years to support the kids and families of St. Jude. Donations from this event ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all they should worry about is helping their child live. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of generous donors, like our Partners in Hope, who serve as a beacon of hope for families in their darkest hour,” said Abbi Moore of ALSAC, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraising division.
Funds raised during the 2022 St. Jude Radiothon will cover the costs of continuous, aggressive childhood cancer research in the fight to eradicate these life threatening diseases for good.
“We are so proud to help out the kids at St. Jude Children's Research hospital in our annual Radiothon,” said Steve Cannon, Operations and Brand Manager for HI-99. He added, “As the most listened to radio station in the market, HI-99 has the opportunity – and the duty – to continue to spread the word of St. Jude’s life-saving mission to our loyal listeners until no child dies from cancer.”
The first radiothon hosted locally was in 1991. The Wabash Valley helped raise more than $1.8 million for the children of St. Jude.
For further details about this campaign, visit https://hi99.com/st-jude-radiothon/ or donate directly St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at this link: www.stjude.org/radio/wthi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.