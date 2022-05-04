Here's who won primary contest in counties neighboring Vigo

The results of 2022 Indiana primary elections from neighbors to Vigo County are now in.
Republican primaries in both Vermillion and Parke counties found Spencer Deery winning the race for District 23 State Senator with 31% of the vote, followed by Bill Webster (27%), Paula Copenhaver (23%) and Christian Beaver (19%).
In Parke County's Republican primary, Jason Frazier was nominated for sheriff with 43% of the vote, followed by Dan Jones (31%), Randel Kneeland (17%) and Robert Gregg (8%). Nicole Collins bested Henry Harper in the clerk primary, 63%-37%. Mary Anne Wood was elected auditor in the primary over Laura Jean Fisher by a 59%-41% margin.
In the Vermillion County Democratic primary, Mike Holtkamp won the race for sheriff over Chad Hennis, 59%-41%.
In two contested Republican races in Clay County, Brison Swearingen got the nod for sheriff with 41% of the vote, followed by Sam Stearley (31%), Josh Clarke (22%) and William Nevil (5%). Patricia Foxx won the auditor primary with 59% of the vote, besting Thad Shidler.
In Sullivan County, Republicans battled for several positions. In the race for District 1 county commissioner, Robert Davis edged John Allen Figg by a margin of 52%-48%. Billy Snead bested Randy Beller in the sheriff's race, 59%-41%. The Bedwells prevailed in their elections — Tonya Bedwell won county clerk over Shelly Parris, 58%-42%, and Michele Bedwell won the assessor election, besting Douglas Bates by a 61%-39% margin.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
