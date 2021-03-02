Here come the Sharpshooters: Semi-pro hoops team has first home game March 7

A former Rosedale trucking company owner will be the coach and his family the owner of the Terre Haute Sharp Shooters, one of four teams in the new semi-professional Hoosier Hardwood Basketball Association.

Steve Herzog and his wife, Allison, who reside in Bridgeton in Parke County, for 25 years owned and operated Steve Herzog Trucking of Rosedale.

“I have always loved basketball,” Steve Herzog said Wednesday during an announcement at Rick’s Smokehouse on Terre Haute’s east side. “I recently retired and for the love of the game, we bought the team.”

Steve Herzog will serve as coach, while team owners will be his wife and daughter, Jessie Strain.

“We can’t wait for the season and are very excited. We are in it to win it,” Allison Herzog said.

The league, which has already played exhibition games, will start its first regular season this month, with its first home game on March 7 at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club at 924 N. 13th Street.

Two other home games this month, March 21 and March 28, will be played on the campus of St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.

The season will have 10 home games and 10 away games. The other teams in the league are the Bedford TimberJacks, Pendleton Legends and the New Castle NightHawks.

Kent Benson, a former Indiana University star and former NBA player, along with friend Bob Petty of San Diego Califfornia, and formerly from Pendleton, Indiana, partnered to start the new semi-pro league league this year. Benson is chairman of the league.

Benson contends the league is professional, not semi-pro, as it has 11 former Indiana All-Stars and five former players of the NBA G-League. Benson said the league intends to expand with eight additional teams in 2022.

Each team in the league has 12 players, of which eight are paid.

The league will use a mixture of NBA rules and international basketball rules. Due to restrictions on court sizes, as most games are held in high school gyms, a three-point line will either be collegiate or high school range instead of NBA range, depending on the venue There is no shot clock and no zone defense.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at www.MVPresults.com/THSS. The schedule is also at www.mvpresults.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on game days.

Some of the Terre Haute Sharp Shooter players include Steven Davis, 26, who is a 2013 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, who played two years at Olney Central Junior College and two years at the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

“I took one year and was planning on going overseas to play when this opportunity came up, which is a blessing because it is in my home town,” said Davis, a shooting guard.

“I love basketball and I want to continue to my dream.”

Shooting guard Anthony McGill is a 2011 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, who played two years at Illinois Central College and then two years at Indiana University Southeast. The 28-year-old said the new league “is the first semi-pro league here and I thought that would be a good opportunity,” he said.

Bryce Rohrbach, 21, was born in Danville, Illinois, but grew up in Cape Coral, Florida, where he graduated from Mariner High School in 2018. He then played at Danville Area Community College in Illinois. “I heard about the league through some friends...and always wanted to play professional basketball so this seemed like a great opportunity,” he said.

League Chairman Benson was Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 1973 and won the 1976 NCAA Championship at Indiana University with a team coached by Bob Knight. Benson was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1977 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, playing 11 seasons in the NBA for Milwaukee, Detroit, Utah and Cleveland.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.