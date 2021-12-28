Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a scam in which unsuspecting Hoosiers are being duped when booking campsites.
The public’s assistance is being sought in the investigation where a third party fraudulently advertises and rents campsites to Hoosiers who, upon arrival, find the site they paid for is not available.
Instances of this scam could date back as far as July 2021, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.
If you have utilized a third party on social media for reserving a site for this coming year, you may be a victim of this scam.
State properties of interest include Greene Sullivan State Forest, Trine State Recreation Area, Spring Mill State Park, Morgan-Monroe State Forest and McCormick’s Creek State Park.
If you believe you have been or are a victim of this scam, call Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
Hoosiers are reminded to only make reservations for DNR properties via the official DNR website at Camp.IN.gov or the DNR Reservation Line at 866-622-6746.
