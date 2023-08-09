Tips for families

The Vigo County School Corp. offers the following safety tips for families as students prepare to ride the bus to school.

• Make sure students leave home on time so they can walk to the bus stop. Running can be dangerous.

• Go to the bus stop with a young child and have older children walk in groups. There’s safety in numbers; groups are easier for drivers to see.

• Don’t let your child play running games or push or shove at the bus stop.

• Make sure your child stands at least 6 feet from the road while waiting for the bus.

•If children must cross the street to the bus, remind them to wait for the driver to signal that it’s safe to cross.