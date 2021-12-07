Help CANDLES celebrate Walter Sommers 101st birthday

CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center invites the community to help celebrate Walter Sommers’ 101st birthday on Dec. 29.
Since the center is not able to celebrate this milestone in person with Sommers due to pandemic protocols, the museum would like to collect 101 cards for 101 years. These cards will be delivered leading up to the birthday.
Sommers was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on Dec. 29, 1920. His family was Jewish and owned a chain of fine food stores. By 1937, it became clear the family needed to leave Germany. They located a cousin in the United States to sponsor their immigration, but it wasn’t until January of 1939 that they were able to leave.
Within 48 hours of arriving, Walter found a job and began his life in the U.S. In March of 1942, he was drafted into the Army and served on the Pacific front. During this time, he also received his American citizenship papers.
Upon return from the army, Walter started a company that produced synthetic leather, but he found New York to be exhausting. His new wife, Louise, had an uncle in Terre Haute and the two moved to the Midwest where Walter began a lifelong career at the Meis Department Store.
After retirement, Walter volunteered at a variety places in town, and through a meeting with CANDLES founder Eva Kor, he began to docent at CANDLES. In 2010, the museum’s library was named, The Walter and Louise Sommers Library in his honor. Until early 2019, Sommers could be found at the museum on Wednesday and Friday afternoons, sharing a history of the Holocaust and a bit of his lifetime collection of stories.
Please address cars to Walter Sommers, CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 1532 S. Third St. Terre Haute, IN 47802.
