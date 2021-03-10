Help available for small businesses

Indiana small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic now have a place to go for help with professional services.

In the Wabash Valley, it’s through the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, located on the campus of Indiana State University.

“Theses programs are not cash to the business, but are add-on services, professional service providers we pay to create a plan for businesses to be stronger,” said Courtney Richey-Chipol, regional director of the Indiana Small Business Development Center in Terre Haute.

“The state has funds that are being invested back into the community for services,” Richey-Chipol said. “We pay for professional services to help businesses recover. If someone took advantage of every service we are offering, we are talking about $15,000 per business for services ... to help them recover.”

To be eligible, a business must have been open as of February 2020 and be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A business owner can call the ISBD Center at 812-237-7676 and the center will help determine services available, Richey-Chipol said.

Funding comes from the federal CARES ACT and are outside the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans.

The program targets the concerns of small business, and help ranges from online marketing to accounting and human resources.

“When COVID-19 hit, we really talked to a lot of our small business owners on what they were struggling with,” Richey-Chipol said. “A lot were able transition to online, so we offer a lot of e-commerce help, working with an e-commerce marketing specialist. We actually help with digital marketing, where we pay for a professional to help with digital marketing for two months.

Richey-Chipol said business has changed amid the pandemic “and that is not going to go back to normal. Zoom will continue for meetings and online e-commerce, and even though that was already popular, it will be even more popular. Individuals care more about convenience and quality and family time even more now since the pandemic and our buying behavior is different,” she said.

“The businesses that are in the mindset that it will go back to normal, while maybe they didn’t struggle, may struggle in the future .. .so sitting down and analyzing both your business model and if you can do things more efficient is important, especially for what your customers’ needs and wants are now,” Richey-Chipol said.

Some thrive amid pandemic

Richey-Chipol said Terre Haute, while it has had businesses struggle, has not seen a lot of businesses shut down due to the pandemic. For instance, Sycamore Winery was able to reinvent itself with a curbside pick-up ordering website, as did Acorn Grill in Sullivan.

Some businesses have done well during the pandemic, Richey-Chipol said, such as PuroClean of Terre Haute, a water, mold and fire repair company that opened its doors one month before the pandemic hit in March 2020. “The company has met its second-year sales goal in its first year, during the pandemic,” Richey-Chipol said.

Tom Cummins, co-owner of the Apple House, a lawn, landscaping and gardening business, said the COVID-19 pandemic actually helped his business.

“It blew past years out of the water,” Cummins said. “And I think everyone I have talked to in my industry experienced the same (and) also the home improvement industry. I think it was primarily driven by the fact that people were home, were working from home and were isolated, not able to go into work and had a lot of time on their hands.

“I suppose, to some degree, the (federal) stimulus money also helped. We just found a huge demand for the products we sell -- outdoor landscaping, flowers and beautification,” Cummins said.

“To be honest, at the beginning of the (COVID-19 pandemic) I was not sure what would happen,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, the flood gates opened and we went just as hard as we could. Our biggest issue was toward the end of May (2020) our supply of products started to dry up.”

That shortage was especially on blooming plants, flowers.

“A good example is my Meadows (shopping center) operation - my Blooms Brothers Blossom Stop - doesn’t normally finish up until the 20th of June, but I shut it down the 5th of June because there was no product to buy that I normally stock,” Cummins said.

Cummins said, “I don’t know what this year will bring, but we are getting a lot of interest already. I am kind of getting a vibe that this year will probably be another good year, probably not as good as last year, but I am pretty confident.”

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.