Helman chosen as 2022 Terre Haute Chamber chair

Bernice Helman, vice president of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group will serve as chair of the board of directors of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce in 2022.
David Templeton, president of Glas-Col, will serve as the board’s first vice chair.
Other executive board members for 2022 are:
• John Collett, immediate past chair/advocacy co-chair
• Ellie Caldwell, treasurer
• Sara Smith, advocacy co-chair
• Curt Wilkinson, governance chair
• Brian Kooistra, vice chair
• Norman D. Lowery, vice chair
Helman has served on the Chamber’s board of directors since 2017. She has experience on the local, state and national level. She serves as vice chair of the National Association of REALTORS Public Policy Committee and was appointed by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to serve on the Indiana Destination Development Corp. Foundation Board.
Helman also served as president of the Indiana Association of REALTORS in 2020. In Vigo County, she serves as treasurer for the Terre Haute Regional Airport Board, as a director for the Harsha Behavioral Center and Savera Geriatric Unit, a member of the Swope Art Museum Board of Advisors and St Mary-of-the-Woods College Community Advisory Board. She also is also a member of the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of REALTORS and a member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Terre Haute.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel here, there’s so much work that has been done and west-central Indiana has great momentum,” Helman said in a statement. “The Chamber has had many great leaders. We hope to carry on their legacy as we continue to create value for our members and ensure a business-friendly climate in west-central Indiana.”
Priorities include continued work on the See You in Terre Haute Community plan, advocacy at the statehouse and expanding the West Central Indiana region.
In other issues, the Chamber and its affiliated entity, West Central 2025, will also be adding two individuals to the staff in order to expand the organization’s reach throughout west-central Indiana.
The positions, a Black business alliance coordinator and a rural outreach coordinator, are part of a two-year federal grant program through the Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program.
The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center at Indiana State University’s Scott College of Business was selected to receive a $1 million grant to support the creation of the Intentional Outreach Network to strengthen outreach services to underserved businesses in a seven-county service area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.