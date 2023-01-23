The Wabash Valley might see some serious snow starting Tuesday night.
In a winter storm watch statement, the National Weather Service said heavy snow is possible, as are accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.
A storm will also traverse the central part of the nation bringing impactful snows all the way from New Mexico to the Great Lakes. pic.twitter.com/81fyCHW0xH— National Weather Service (@NWS) January 23, 2023
The watch is in effect for much of Indiana, the Wabash Valley included. It is in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.
Travel could be very difficult and hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, the weather service said.
As of Monday afternoon, the forecast from the NWS:
• Tuesday night, weather service predicted rain showers before 4 a.m. Wednesday and low of around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
• On Wednesday, rain and snow showers are likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Snow could be heavy at times. The high will be near 34. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. On Wednesday night, there is a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
