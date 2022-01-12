Indiana State Rep. Bob Heaton has pledged support for Congressional term limits, according to the non-partisan U.S. Term Limits.
The Florida-based organization’s mission is to get 34 states to apply for an Article V Proposal Convention of state legislators for a Constitutional amendment specific to term limits on Congress.
Heaton, a Republican representing Indiana’s State Representative District 46, signed the term limits convention pledge on Jan. 6.
“Bob’s support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians,” said Philip Blumel, president of U.S. Term Limits.
The U.S. Term Limits pledge is provided to candidates and members of state legislatures. It reads, “I pledge that, as a member of the state legislature, I will cosponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the limited purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”
In the 1995 case, Thornton v. U.S. Term Limits, the U.S. Supreme Court opined that only a Constitutional Amendment could limit the terms of U.S. Senators and House Representatives. According to Nick Tomboulides, executive director of USTL, the best chance of imposing term limits on Congress is through an Article V Proposal Convention of state legislatures.
