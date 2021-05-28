A Terre Haute state representative is among 19 Republican lawmakers seeking to stop Indiana University from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations before participating in the upcoming fall semester.
Rep. Bob Heaton joined his colleagues in signing a letter, dated May 25, to Gov. Eric Holcomb urging him to use an executive order to prohibit state universities from mandating the requirement as it applies to IU’s main campus in Bloomington and regional campuses.
Last week, officials at IU, a state university, announced a mandatory vaccine policy, saying it is the only way the university can return to in-person classes and more in-person events. The University of Notre Dame, a private college, is also requiring vaccinations for all on its South Bend campus this fall.
“I had a lot of people indicate that they didn’t like that policy, that their kids go there [to IU], and they may not get vaccinated and may have to transfer and so forth,” Heaton said.
“So it was something I didn’t feel like was the right thing to do. Purdue (University) and Ball State (University), and I am not sure about Indiana State (University), have their own viewpoints on that, but IU came out and said we are going to do it no matter what, take it or leave it,” Heaton said. “Whether it is the students, or faculty or employees of the university, so I thought that just wasn’t right.”
Heaton said he knew that other GOP colleagues of his in the General Assembly would have been willing to sign the letter to the governor but didn’t have the opportunity before the letter was sent.
“I don’t know if IU will change their viewpoint if the governor steps in or not, but we will see,” Heaton said.
Alec Gray, digital communications director for the governor, said the governor’s office has received the letter.
“Our office has received the letter and will review it with the Governor ...,” Gray said. Holcomb is slated to return to the U.S. today from a trip to Israel.
Heaton is part of House Republican Party leadership, serving as majority whip, responsible for mobilizing votes within the party on major issues. In the absence of a party floor leader, the whip often serves as acting floor leader. He is also chair of the Higher Education Subcommittee of Ways and Means, which was part of the committee responsible for drafting the state’s biennial budget.
Heaton said his role as whip is only during the legislative session and representatives were able to decide if they wanted to sign the letter, crafted by Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour.
Heaton added that he “knows some of my colleagues are not going to get vaccinated, but I did. I thought it is a good thing to be vaccinated.” Heaton said he got the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, with the first shot on March 4 and a second on March 25.
In a look at universities Heaton addressed, Purdue University and Ball State University have adopted COVID-19 policies for the upcoming fall semester.
Mark Alesia, director of university communication at Indiana State University, said no decision has yet been made for a policy on COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall semester.
“Indiana State University has not determined whether to mandate vaccines for students and employees. We continue to strongly encourage individuals to follow CDC guidelines including getting the vaccine,” Alesia said, adding a timeline for a vaccination decision for the fall semester has not been determined.
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, earlier this month in an online video, urged people to be vaccinated, but did not make it a requirement. Instead, those electing not to be vaccinated can opt for regular COVID-19 testings.
Daniels stated, “We strongly encourage you” to “get vaccinated and provide proof of it,” Daniels said in the video. “The vaccines can no longer be called experimental. They’ve been administered to hundreds of millions of people, and they work, wondrously.
“Those declining vaccination can opt instead for regular testing of the kind that all of us participated in all last year,” he said.
Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns earlier this month said COVID-19 vaccinations are not required. That could change if vaccinations received a regular use authorization, stating the vaccines have been approved by the FDA for emergency use.
Ball State will continue with COVID-19 testing, tracing, quarantining, and sanitizing and face masks will be required for summer classes. University officials, Mearns said, will decide on a mask policy for the fall semester by Aug. 1. Additionally, the university will decide if students need to be tested for COVID-19 before arriving on campus in the fall.
Also this week, Indiana’s attorney general issued an opinion against Indiana University’s decision.
Republican Todd Rokita said state universities are created by state law and are “arms of the state,” according to court rulings. Rokita said state law does not bar the university from requiring the vaccination, but it cannot ask for proof. Rokita’s opinion is non-binding and does not carry force of law.
Chuck Carney, Indiana University director of media relations, provided the following statement for IU’s response to Rokita’s opinion.
“Indiana University is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine because it’s the only way the university can confidently return to the experiences and traditions our students, faculty and staff have told us are important to them: in-person classes, more in-person events and a more typical university experience.
“In yesterday’s opinion, the attorney general affirmed that it is legal for us to require a vaccine, including one under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). His opinion questioned specifically the manner in which we gathered proof of vaccination. Although we disagree with that portion of his opinion, we will further consider our process for verifying the requirement.
“The science is clear that we need a higher rate of immunity within our IU community. With the new requirement, most restrictions on masking and physical distancing this fall, as outlined in the fall health and safety guidelines announced this week, can be lifted. Requiring the vaccine is the best and fastest way to make sure that happens.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
