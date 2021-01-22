Heaton bill would expand education grants for Guard members

State Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute, said Friday he is working on legislation to expand a grant to help Indiana National Guard members earn graduate degrees.
Currently Indiana's National Guard Tuition Supplement Grant helps active Indiana Air and Army National Guard members pay tuition costs for undergraduate degrees. Heaton's bill would expand that eligibility to allow them to pursue credits for a master's degree.
"We deeply appreciate the service our Indiana National Guard members provide for our state," Heaton said in a news release. "Helping them with costs to continue their education is a wise investment that not only benefits them, but also their families and communities."
Indiana National Guard members must be in good standing to be eligible for the grant, enrolled at a state college or university, and maintain a minimum grade point average. Grants would be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and capped at undergraduate tuition rates.
House Bill 1085 has been assigned to the House Committee on Education for consideration.
Heaton serves in House District 46, which includes portions of Clay, Monroe, Owen and Vigo counties.
