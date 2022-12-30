Wabash Valley residents may find paying to stay warm a chilling experience this winter.
According to a November report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, the average cost of home heating is projected to jump by 17.2% from last winter and be 35.7% higher than the winter of 2020-2021.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration has projected that homes relying on natural gas for heat will spend an average of 25% more this winter, while those dependent on electricity will be up 11%. Homes employing those forms of energy in the country are fairly evenly split.
Meanwhile, homes using heating oil are projected to spend 45% more than last year and propane, 1%. Only 4.4% of the homes in America employ heating oil, while 4.9% are heated with propane gas.
The season has already seen days with single-digit highs and is expected to be one of the coldest in recent memory.
Locally, residents have definitely noticed the escalation of their electricity bills.
Cary Sparks said, “Yes, they have gone up. It’s always a little more painful — you see the bills and I compare them to last year and we [just] had that cold snap.”
“Electricity has been higher, but the gas has not [for me],” said Angelo Disalvo, who heats with gas but still has felt the electrical punch. “The electricity has gone up, but Duke warned us that they were going to go up and one month, it was way up. Last month, it was 40% more — $186, and I have a little house.”
Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger had very simple advice for those feeling the pinch.
“First of all, before you get in trouble, call us,” Burger said. “We can help with energy assistance programs and can work out a payment plan. You don’t want to get your energy shut off because to restore it, you’d need to pay a deposit, and who can afford that if you can’t pay the bill in the first place?”
Duke Energy’s number is 800-521-2232.
Burger said Duke also offers home energy audits free of charge, sending a contractor to a customer’s home to point out cost-saving measures that can be taken and where insulation would be most helpful.
Duke also offers aid for small businesses and restaurants in the form of energy efficiency programs where the company gives discounts to businesses that become more energy efficient by, for example, switching out light bulbs.
Burger pointed out that having to pay heating bills is still preferable to having no heat at all.
“Other utilities are struggling to keep up with the demand,” he said. “Our planning has paid off.”
Burger mentioned preventing power outages, such as the vegetation program that involves cutting back trees from power lines — “We call it ‘taking the right of way back.’”
Still, blackouts occur. Burger recalled a recent power outage when wind chills hit 30 below and Duke had utility men on poles 40 feet in the air — “now, that’s freezing.”
Duke Energy Indiana is the state’s largest electric supplier, serving about 880,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area.
Attempts to contact CenterPoint Energy on Friday afternoon for comment were unsuccessful.
Citizens Energy Group and Applied Energy Service (AES) Indiana have launched a collaboration called Utilities Unite for Customers to educate Hoosiers about potential energy assistance programs as utility bills go up when the temperature drops via social media posts, and both snail and electronic mail.
For example, energy assistance is theoretically available from the Western Indiana Community Action Agency, though multiple calls to its phone number — 812-234-3517 — refers to the high volume of calls and asks those on the phone to try back later. Applying for energy assistance might be easier online at wicaa.org/energy-assistance.
Dialing 211 will also link callers with navigators who will assist them in accessing locally needed resources.
There are federal and state funds available to assist with utility payments.
Households that fall below 60% of Indiana’s median income may apply through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program at EAP.ihcda.in.gov or by calling 800-872-0371. Customers will need to have a copy of their most recent electric, natural gas or utility bill during the process.
