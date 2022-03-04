Polina Kaniuka hoped it wouldn’t happen.
But when news broke late in the evening Feb. 23 that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had begun, “For me, it was still a big surprise ... I didn’t see it coming.”
The Ukraine native immediately called her parents in Cherkasy, Ukraine, where it was 5 a.m. Feb. 24, a Thursday.
“They were half asleep and hadn’t watched TV yet,” said Kaniuka, who in December received her doctorate in higher education administration from Indiana State University.
“I told them what happened and they also could not really believe their eyes, their ears ... It was a shock for the whole Ukraine,” said the 33-year-old, who came to the U.S. in 2011 to pursue graduate studies.
“This has been the worst seven days in my life,” a sentiment likely shared by all Ukrainian citizens, she said during an ISU panel discussion Thursday. While it’s been incredibly difficult on her, “It’s nothing compared to what is going on there.”
Many in Ukraine are pretty much waking up and going to bed with sounds of air raid alerts, including her parents, who live in Cherkasy, located about 120 miles southeast of the Kyiv. So far, her parents have remained safe and their community has escaped direct attack.
“It’s been very stressful,” said Kaniuka, who has signed up for news alerts and other sources of information related to Cherkasy and Ukraine. She speaks with her parents several times each day.
She hopes the war ends soon. “I would not wish to anyone to ever experience the amount of worry and at the same time helplessness I’ve experienced being so far away from my family,” she said in an interview.
Day-to-day life has been affected for her family and all Ukrainians “My mom doesn’t go to work anymore,” Kaniuka said. When her parents went to a grocery Monday, they saw a shortage of food and produce. Cherkasy was less affected than other cities bearing the brunt of Russia’s attack.
While talking to her parents, it dawned on her that people are not going to work and children are not going to school. “Life has been paralyzed because of this conflict,” said Kaniuka, now an adjunct faculty member at ISU.
When she sees videos of civilians being hurt, “I just cannot stop crying,” she said.
The war has caused a huge refugee crisis, and many of her friends have had to leave their homes and move either to western Ukraine or to Poland or the Czech Republic.
Also, men ages 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country; many mothers and their children have had to leave the country without their husbands and fathers, she said.
“It’s very heartbreaking,” Kaniuka said. “A lot of people do not want to leave Ukraine, including my parents, because they believe that this is their home and they will stay in my city, in my hometown, until it’s really getting impossible to stay there.”
When her parents hear an air raid siren, they have remained in their fifth-story apartment and use it as a shelter. While there is a bomb shelter about three blocks away, they believe it’s probably more dangerous to run there. “What if an air strike happens when they are on the way?” she said. Many prefer staying in their homes.
While the building has a basement, her parents say it would not be safe there if an air strike did take place.
She has a cousin who lives with her husband and young child in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, which has been a focus of the Russian invasion. “They have been staying at their place and just trying to hide in their apartment as a shelter,” Kaniuka said.
Her cousin is a well-known opera singer, but the opera house where her cousin sang was severely damaged by a Russian missile that hit Freedom Square in the center of Kharkiv.
The family has remained in their apartment so far. At some point they may have to leave Kharkiv, which has been shelled pretty badly, Kaniuka said.
There also has been much concern about the Russian attack and takeover of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine, although media outlets indicate a fire caused by the attack was extinguished and the plant’s six reactors remained intact. It was reported that radiation levels were normal and the fire had not affected “essential” equipment.
“Obviously war is war and there are no rules,” Kaniuka said. “But if you are shooting at something as serious and dangerous as a nuclear power plant, you are out of your mind.”
As far as reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin, “There is so much hate toward this one man and his circle,” she said.
“This hatred toward one person and one government really unites people right now ... I think he is the biggest coward that he has to send people to death while he is sitting somewhere in a safe place doing nothing,” she said.
Ukrainians have faced much corruption during the country’s years of independence, but given the situation now, “Everyone is so united and that really warms my heart. This is exactly how it should be. We have the main goal to survive, to protect our land,” she said.
She adds that she is “really proud to be a Ukrainian and I’m very amazed with our president, [Volodymyr Zelensky], who had a chance to leave the country when the U.S. offered him to go to a safe place.”
Instead, Zelensky said he needed to stay with his country.
The world response “is just amazing. All Ukrainians are so grateful for this support. It’s just overwhelming in a positive way,” she said. “I do believe now that the whole world is united by one enemy.”
Some news analysis of Putin’s actions suggest the Russian ruler, in invading Ukraine, is concerned about his legacy.
“Now his legacy is that the whole world is comparing him to the most cruel, violent person of the 20th Century — Hitler,” she said. Ukrainians now call him ‘Putler,” which is a combination of the names Putin and Hitler.
The world’s support has given Ukrainians “the strength to keep fighting and to stay strong,” she said.
She’s also inspired by the courage showed by average citizens in her country, who stand up to and even confront Russian military.
They also are helping each other in these tough times. For example, a Cherkasy dairy company has been giving free milk and baby products to citizens to support them during the war.
The war has worked against Putin, she said. “Some people did not support our president [Zelensky] and government, but what the war did is people now are realizing how courageous and brave our president is. He never quit and never surrendered or left the country,” she said. “We are united in terms of our political views now.”
Even those who have been pro-Russian are united in wanting to maintain Ukrainian sovereignty, Kaniuka said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
