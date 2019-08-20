Sullivan will receive a $5,000 grant to help implement plans for its downtown revitalization program.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs on Tuesday announced the Heart of Sullivan Main Street organization is one of two recipients from the INspire Idea competition at the Great Lakes Regional Main Street Conference.
“It was exciting to see the creative ideas that came out of our Main Street organizations," said Jodi Golden, executive Director of OCRA.
"These projects demonstrated a definite need, but will also improve quality of life for residents and visitors to these areas,” Golden said in a news release.
The goal of the competition was to encourage the Indiana Main Street network of communities and professionals to present inspiring and imaginative downtown revitalization projects. The selected recipients will receive a $5,000 grant to help implement the projects.
The Heart of Sullivan hosts many projects and events to aid in the revitalization of the downtown area. Its project would develop a greenspace located in the heart of the downtown area.
The greenspace will serve as a welcoming gateway, while providing a gathering spot for residents and visitors. The area will include amenities including seating, handicap accessible tables, giant checkers, hopscotch, a Lego wall and cornhole boards.
The space will be used to host projects and events to aid in downtown revitalization.
The other INspire winner was the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership.
For more information on the conference and the INspire Idea Competition, visit www.in.gov/ocra/2956.htm
