Special judges have been assigned and Nov. 30 court hearings are now set in two challenges in Vigo County general election races.
Judge Michael Rader of Vigo Superior Court 5 is assigned to consider the election contest filed by current Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble in the election of opponent Rebecca Coleman of West Terre Haute.
Bramble contends Coleman was not eligible to run for office due to a previous felony conviction that had not been pardoned, dismissed or expunged.
Judge Lakshmi "Lucky" Reddy of Vigo Superior Court 2 is assigned to consider the petition from current Treasurer Nancy Allsup, who is contesting the election of opponent Josie Swalls-Thompson.
Allsup claims Swalls-Thompson is a resident of Florida, not Vigo County.
Reddy also set a Nov. 19 hearing via remote video conference to receive evidence and exhibits in the civil case.
Both cases will remain as filed in Vigo Circuit Court, where Judge Sarah Mullican on Friday recused herself from being the judge who will hear and decide the civil cases brought by Bramble and Allsup.
In her recusal, Mullican noted she has a conflict of interest in the Bramble petition in that she was a deputy prosecuting attorney in 1996 and 1997 and handled Coleman's criminal case in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Court records show Coleman, then Rebecca Reedy, in May 1997 pleaded guilty in Vigo County to theft, a Class D felony, and to an amended second count, conspiracy to commit robbery, a Class B felony. She was sentenced to concurrent two-year sentences. One year was suspended to 60 days already served in Vigo County Jail one, and year was ordered served on home detention.
Mullican also recused herself from Allsup's petition.
In the Nov. 3 election for auditor, Republican challenger Coleman defeated incumbent Democrat Bramble, 22,152 votes to 19,640 votes, for a split of about 53% to 47%.
For treasurer, Swalls-Thompson, the Republican challenger, defeated Democratic incumbent Allsup by 21,657 votes (51.56%) to 20,349 votes (48.44%).
Petitions to contest the election were filed this week and originally were assigned to Mullican in Vigo Circuit court on Thursday.
The Allsup petition challenging Swalls-Thompson's residency includes a copy of property tax information with a homestead exemption for a home owned by Swalls-Thompson in Fort Myers, Florida.Another exhibit is a 2017 marriage license for Swalls-Thompson stating she is a resident of Florida. The petition also states Swalls-Thompson notified the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Oct. 8, 2013, she had moved to Florida.
The Bramble petition includes a copy of the conviction order for Reedy, now Coleman.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
