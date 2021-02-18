The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing Feb. 24 at Parke County Co-Op Extension Office, 1472 North U.S. 41, Rockville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the hearing begins at 6.
The purpose of the hearing is to offer the public the opportunity to comment on preliminary design plans for the proposed project involving the U.S. 41 bridge over Roaring Creek a half-mile south of Indiana 47 in Penn Township, Parke County.
The purpose of the project is to improve the condition of the bridge, which is historic and subject to certain agreements.
The project involves maintaining traffic on U.S. 41 for the duration of the construction period using phased construction. Temporary signals will be placed, as will signage and rumble strips. Details will be presented during the hearing. Access to all properties will be maintained during construction.
The project will require about 1.5 acres of permanent new right-of-way and 1 acre of reacquired right-of-way for construction.
People with limited internet access may request project information be mailed to them. Please contact Brian Shaw, BLN, 8320 Craig Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250 or bshaw@b-l-n.com or call 317-806-3028.
The in-person public hearing will include appropriate social distancing measures. Meeting attendees and the project team are required to wear masks and will practice social distancing. Attendees who do not have a mask will be provided one, and hand sanitation stations will be available.
Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the comment period to INDOT’s Project Manager, Arshad Ahmed, Indiana Department of Transportation Crawfordsville District, 41 West 300 North, Crawfordsville, Indiana 47933 or ArAhmed@indot.in.gov or (765) 361-5258. Or, comments may be submitted to Brian Shaw, BLN, 8320 Craig Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250 or bshaw@b-l-n.com or 317-806-3028. INDOT requests comments be submitted by March 10.
If the public hearing is postponed due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Wednesday March 3, 2021 at the same location and the public comment period would then be extended to March 17.
