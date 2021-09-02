A juvenile defendant facing a murder charge in the July 23 shooting death of teenager Chloe Carroll, 15, has a hearing set Dec. 29 and 30 in Vigo Juvenile Court.
The 15-year-old male is believed to be the gunman in the shooting, prosecutors said. He has not been named publicly. The prosecution has asked the teen be waived into adult court.
A defense motion filed in the case requested 90 days to investigate and prepare for that waiver hearing.
The juvenile who reportedly shot Carroll faces charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license. He was arrested the mid-afternoon of July 23 and was booked into Vigo County Juvenile Center, police said.
About 12:36 a.m. July 23, officers responded to shots fired in the area of 13th and Poplar streets, police said. While investigating, officers were made aware of a shooting victim in the 1900 block of Poplar Street.
Police and firefighters responded and found Carroll in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle parked there. Responders quickly determined she had been shot at the Hoosier Pete Mini Mart.
Carroll was taken to Union Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Another teenager has been charged in connection to the shooting. Cody Scherb, 17, has been charged with theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, and dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
His charges stem from Scherb's questioning by police in connection with the shooting.
When police talked to Scherb on July 23, the juvenile had a backpack in his possession, and Scherb's mother gave consent to search the backpack. Police found a handgun that Scherb claimed he owned. The juvenile said he had been carrying the gun for a few weeks.
Police contacted the registered owner of that handgun who said the firearm had been stolen from his vehicle when it was parked at his residence. The owner's statement was confirmed by a city police report on the firearm's theft.
Scherb has a hearing set for Dec. 16 in Vigo Superior Court 6, with trial set for Feb. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.