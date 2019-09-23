A pretrial hearing this week in the bribery case against former Vigo County schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos has been reset for Dec. 18.
The criminal case filed in September 2018 against Tanoos in Marion County is on hold in the trial court while a mid-case appeal filed in June is before the Indiana Court of Appeals.
A status conference for attorneys in the case had been set for Wednesday in Marion Superior Court 4, where Judge Lisa Borges today postponed the hearing.
Continuances in the bribery case are likely until the appeal plays out.
The Office of the Indiana Attorney General, which represents the state in the appeal, has said it likely will be months, perhaps early 2020, before the bribery allegations are decided.
Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony, which carries a potential sentence of two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of four years. He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony, which carry a potential penalty of one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of three years.
Tanoos has maintained his innocence.
The charges filed in September 2018 allege Tanoos solicited and accepted items of value, including concert tickets and dinners from an Indianapolis-based employee of a vendor, Energy Systems Group, in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.
Tanoos’ defense team, led by attorney James Voyles, filed a mid-case appeal arguing that accepting dinners and tickets from a vendor doing business with the school corporation does not constitute bribery. The appeal also raises the argument that any Indiana public official could face prosecution for accepting gifts from an individual or organization.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.