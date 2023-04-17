The Vigo YMCA and IU School of Medicine-Terre Haute is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day® along with the Terre Haute Community health fair from 1 to 4 p.m. April 29 at The Vigo YMCA located inside Fairbanks Park. This free event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, families and start to the summer.
“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” Cayce Evans, youth director at the YMCA, said in a press release. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”
Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories. Some featured activities include Aris Farms, Foam Homies, 1 mile family fun run/walk, Indiana State Police, Terre Haute City Police and more community partners.
Indiana University School of Medicine-Terre Haute has been hosting an annual health fair for the Terre Haute community the past 18 years.
For more information, contact Cayce Evans at cevans@ymcaswv.org.
