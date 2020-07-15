Health officials: Vigo's done well, but not out of danger

Members of the Vigo County Health Department spent much of Board of Health meeting Wednesday discussing response to COVID-19, as well as talking about what might lie ahead in the coming months.

Health Department Administrator Joni Wise said the department’s getting into July has been an exercise in frustration at times, but an overall testament to the quality of work done.

“It has been an adventure,” Wise said at the board’s first meeting since January. “But, for the most part, everyone has kept their composure and everybody has done a phenomenal job.

But Wise and Vigo Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken said the pandemic is nowhere near over.

Brucken said Vigo County has been lucky to date that its not experienced a large outbreak like those that have swamped health facilities elsewhere.

“Indiana stuck out on the national map for a while as a state that wasn’t climbing [in new positive cases] like was everyone else,” Brucken said. “I was skeptical of that at the time. (I was) figuring the data wasn’t mature yet, as every other Midwest state was rising but we were falling. Geographically, that’s impossible.

“I think when you break it down county-by-county, you’ll see we’ve done a pretty good job locally — but part of that is getting lucky.”

He said it’s clear that the rising number of cases Vigo County has seen recently are attributable to people refusing to distance themselves or wear masks.

“When people convene together and aren’t paying attention to distancing or masking, that’s where the new numbers are coming from,” Brucken said.

Contact tracers with the department said many of those new cases are coming back to Vigo County after residents visited hotspots like Nashville and Florida.

Brucken said residents need to understand that Indiana is in a tenuous position, one that could see the state suffer the same fate as Texas or Arizona or Florida where new cases are growing exponentially and hospitals are nearing capacity.

“Some 90% of ICU beds in Arizona are occupied, and that’s an astounding number,” Brucken said. “Indiana has picked up a little bit recently, but even going from 35% to 40% is a big number.

“And so people need to realize in Vigo County we have two hospitals. It would take one outbreak in one extended-care facility to occupy every one of our ventilators. You also have to consider we also have seven surrounding counties all feeding into Vigo.”

A vaccine, he said, is going to be a critical development in fighting COVID-19’s spread, but a vaccine won’t likely be available until spring 2021.

But the public’s actions do matter tremendously, he said.

“... I do honestly believe a reopening can be done safely, a trip to the grocery store can be done safely, going out to eat can be done safely, hosting high school graduations can be done safely, but it’s going to take variable control. And if we can do that, there’s still hope.”

The next meeting of the Vigo County Board of Health is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Vigo County Annex.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.