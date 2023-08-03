The Vigo County Health Department and MDwise are partnering to host a Back on Track Health Fair next week.
The event will run from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Vigo County Health Department, 696 S. First St.
All routine childhood vaccinations, including measles/mumps/rubella, polio and HPV, will be available, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.
At the event, every adult who attends a “Check Your Coverage” presentation about Medicaid benefits will receive a $25 gift card at the end of the presentation. Navigators will be on hand at the event to help individuals log on to FSSABenefits.IN.gov and manage their benefits.
All attendees will receive free food and school supplies while supplies last, as a chance to win door prizes of $50 gift cards from MDwise. Children will be able to play on an inflatable obstacle course.
Anyone who wants transportation to the event should call MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204. More information at MDwise.org/backontrack.
An adult must accompany children younger than 18 with valid identification, such as a driver's license, identification card or passport. Insurance is not required for qualified children to get their shots. But organizers will ask if they have health insurance.
