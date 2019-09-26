Medical students from IU School of Medicine-Terre Haute will have a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Landsbaum Center for Health Education at 1433 N. 6th 1/2 St.
The Wabash Valley is filled with organizations dedicated to the betterment of community health. Many times those tremendous resources go untapped because of a lack of community awareness.This health fair bridges that gap and gives the community a chance to learn about some of those opportunities. It will include local health organizations and vendors interested in educating the community about health resources in the area.
The list of participating services/vendors include dental professionals with giveaways; Suboxone with group counseling; new patient registration for free clinic; healthy eating; genetics counseling; CPR, first aid and AED instruction; optometry/ophthalmology specialists; health lifestyle coaching; tobacco cessation and hearing instruments information.
