Health department warns of C-19 exposure risk at Terre Haute club

The Vigo County Health Department is warning of potential high risk of COVID-19 exposure to anyone at the 6th Avenue Gentlemen's Club, 796 Lafayette Ave., Terre Haute, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday, July 17, or Saturday, July 18
"Our contact tracers have indicated the environment was a high risk of exposure. Due to us not being able to contact all patrons and this being a public health risk, we are releasing this information," the health department said in a news release. "If you were at 6th Avenue Club during the infectious time please watch for symptoms. If you have any symptoms, please get tested."
The health department said symptoms can include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.