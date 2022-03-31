The Vigo County Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at 2800 Poplar St. in collaboration with Meadows Shopping Center.The clinic will offer first, second, and first booster doses of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 & up, and first, second, and first booster doses of Moderna vaccine for ages 18 & up. No appointment is necessary.The clinic will also offer second booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to:• Individuals age 50 and older who received a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four months ago.• Individuals age 12 and older who have weakened immune systems and received a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four months ago.• Individuals who received a primary dose of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine and a booster dose of J&J vaccine at least four months ago.The Indiana Department of Health has said booster doses have been shown to increase protection from hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus.Bring your vaccine card if available.

