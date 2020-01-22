The Vigo County Health Department issued additional information on Wednesday regarding a slight change in its fee structure approved this week by county commissioners. 

An existing restaurant doing a remodel is required to fill out a plan review. Now, that existing restaurant will have a remodel plan review fee of $75 instead of the standard plan review fee of $125. 

The health department would like to clarify the change in the fee is for a remodeled kitchen.

No fee the health department receives is an “inspection fee,” spokeswoman Roni Rozina Elder said in a public service announcement. Inspections are done at random by the department's environmentalists. 

