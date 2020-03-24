Health Connection of Pace Community Action Agency Inc. continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is taking precautions, the agency announced.
This includes Health Connection clinics in Terre Haute and Sullivan.
At this time, clinics are offering services on a limited basis by an appointment. These services can include contraception (birth control), pregnancy testing, and emergency contraceptive visits. Other services will be provided at clinician discretion.
As part of the government lifting restrictions on telehealth services, Health Connection is immediately expanding its clinical outreach by providing telehealth services.
No walk-in appointments will be seen at this time. All patient appointments will be scheduled, and all patients will be screened prior to scheduling appointments. Patients displaying upper respiratory symptoms or potential COVID-19 symptoms will not be scheduled for an appointment.
Contact the Health Connection clinic in Terre Haute at 812-234-0707 or Sullivan at 812-638-2998. Both are operating limited services with limited staff; so, leave a message.
