Vigo County health commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken says the local health department "has reached an immediate solution" to the issue of ongoing funding for its COVID response through "constructive conversations" involving department leaders and county officials.
In a news release, Brucken states:
"The Vigo County Health Department has reached an immediate solution to the recent issue of ongoing funding for the county's COVID response through constructive conversations between our leadership team, Vigo County commissioners, Vigo County council representatives and the Vigo County auditor's office.
"The productive effort put forth by each department was heavily focused on working collaboratively to best serve the interests of all Vigo County residents. Working together, we will collectively continue to re-examine the pandemic response as we move forward, based on our community needs," Brucken stated in a news release.
Brucken could not immediately be reached for additional details or comment.
Earlier this week, the Vigo County Health Department had indicated it did not have funding to continue its COVID-19 response after Dec. 31, according to a communication that went to county officials.
CARES Act funding has been used for contact tracing and contract nurses to give the COVID vaccine. It's also been used to place COVID positive homeless individuals in motels and to provide food for those in quarantine.
In a letter obtained by the Tribune-Star, health department administrator Joni Wise wrote to the County Council and Board of Commissioners and said the process for funding has changed for 2022, but the health department was not advised of this.
This story will be updated.
